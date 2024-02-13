SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSRM opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

