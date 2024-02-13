SPS Commerce’s (SPSC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $205.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $201.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.79. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.