Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.