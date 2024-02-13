SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,829,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

