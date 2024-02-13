SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,391. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

