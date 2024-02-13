SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

