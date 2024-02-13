SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. 35,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.4384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.