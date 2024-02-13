SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,044 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

