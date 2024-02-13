SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 493,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,297. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

