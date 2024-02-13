SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 4,044 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 70,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

