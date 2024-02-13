SPC Financial Inc. Has $27.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 916,805 shares. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.