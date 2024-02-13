SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,478,114 shares of company stock worth $401,983,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

TMUS traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,451. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

