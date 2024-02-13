SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

