SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. 152,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

