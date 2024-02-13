SPC Financial Inc. Buys 730 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

QQQ traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.52. 32,821,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,289,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.