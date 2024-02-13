SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 1,279,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 975,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,050. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

