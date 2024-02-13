Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $931.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Insider Activity

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Herbert C. Buie bought 1,990 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

