Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SOR stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. Source Capital has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Source Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

