Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
SOR stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. Source Capital has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $41.25.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
