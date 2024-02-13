Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 831,900 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Stock Performance

SNGX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,955. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

About Soligenix

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 841.22% and a negative return on equity of 737.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

