Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $28,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.0 %

Snap-on stock opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

