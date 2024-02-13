SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,896 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SM Energy by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 897,855 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

SM opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Read Our Latest Report on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.