SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

