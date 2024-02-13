Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Financial Comparison

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelis Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 7 1 3.00

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $35.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $1.82 billion 0.86 $52.60 million N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.85 $39.40 million $2.13 14.79

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 58.12% 19.67% 4.24% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

