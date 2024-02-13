Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,335 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $887,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

