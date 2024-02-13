Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,254 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,002 shares of company stock worth $3,738,943. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

