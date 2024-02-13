Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,800 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in H World Group were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Up 1.3 %

HTHT stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.91. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

