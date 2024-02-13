Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of TopBuild worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,945,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BLD opened at $399.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.76. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $403.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

