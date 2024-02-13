Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

