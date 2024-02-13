Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

