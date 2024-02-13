Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.51 Million Stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Sigma Lithium worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SGML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

