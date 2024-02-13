Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

