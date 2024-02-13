Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.95 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.23% of Buckle worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

