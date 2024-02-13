Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

