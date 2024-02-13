Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.