Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TYL opened at $434.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.