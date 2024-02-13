Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

DFS opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

