Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 381 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

