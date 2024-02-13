SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:SRV.UN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417. The stock has a market cap of C$136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.19. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lembit Janes sold 96,088 shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total value of C$1,566,234.40. Insiders own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

