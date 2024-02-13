SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 29th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRV.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.66 and a 52 week high of C$17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at SIR Royalty Income Fund

In other news, insider Lembit Janes sold 96,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total transaction of C$1,566,234.40. Company insiders own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

