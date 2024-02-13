Siacoin (SC) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $539.83 million and approximately $93.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00553155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00140935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00256215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00162081 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,468,775,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,443,319,332 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

