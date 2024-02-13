Short Interest in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expands By 27.8%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WideOpenWest stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOW

About WideOpenWest

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.