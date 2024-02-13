Short Interest in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Expands By 105.2%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Laser Photonics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LASE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 7,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.72.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laser Photonics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laser Photonics by 2,353,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 117,690 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laser Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laser Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.