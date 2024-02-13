Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Drops By 27.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 912,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Puerto by 186.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Central Puerto Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CEPU opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.
Central Puerto Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
