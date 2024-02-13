Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Drops By 27.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 912,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Puerto by 186.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CEPU opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.