Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expands By 31.3%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Aviat Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 270,312 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 159,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,015 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $418.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

