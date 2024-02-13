Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Increases By 143.8%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

NASDAQ ATLCP opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.