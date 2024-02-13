Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Decreases By 20.7%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Amplitude Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.
In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
