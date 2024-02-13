Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Decreases By 20.7%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Amplitude Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

