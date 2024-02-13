Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 41.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

