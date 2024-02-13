Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 85.8%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATHE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 16,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,076. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.