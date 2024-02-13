Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Expands By 46.6%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Up 4.6 %

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

