Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Grows By 101.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.